DIARY - Italy to October 3

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (1100 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies speaker Roberto Fico (1510 GMT) receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Rome, Cabinet meeting on tourism and cybersecurity law decrees.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte interviewed at “Unica, Labor Day” (1630 GMT); Education, Sport and Youth Policies Minister Vincenzo Spadafora attends (1900 GMT).

Rome, news conference on stipulation of convention among INPS, INL, Confindustria, CGIL, CISL, UIL with INPS President Pasquale Tridico, trade unions general secretaies Maurizio Landini for CGIL, Anna Maria Furlan for CISL, Carmelo Barbagallo for UIL, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo (0730 GMT).

Turin, Intesa Sanpaolo holds conference on “The spread of insurance culture in Italy and the impact of technological innovation” with Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, IVASS President and Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta, insurers’ association ANIA President and Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina; Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Turin, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris and FCA EMEA COO Pietro Gorlier sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ “e-mobility and energy transition” to create a cutting-edge laboratory to test the Vehicle-to-Grid (0900 GMT).

Monfalcone, Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono and MSC Crociere Executive President Pierfrancesco Vago attends ceremony “MSC Sashore Coin ceremony” (0900 GMT); followed by news conference (1015 GMT).

Assisi, conference on “The creation of mass popular culture between television and online information” with state broadcaster RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini, Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri (1600 GMT).

Milan, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends news conference to present ‘Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show’ (0900 GMT).

Milan, Bocconi University holds conference on financial fair play with Juventus FC Chairman Andrea Agnelli, Barcellona FC Chairman Josef Maria Bartomeu, Olympique de Marseille Chairman Jacques-Henri Eyraud, head of FFR, UEFA Philippe Rasmussen, FC Internazionale Milano Chairman Stevan Zhang (1530 GMT).

Varenna, conference “From urban planning to territorial government. Cultural values, economic growth, public infrastructure and citizen protection” starts (1300 GMT); ends on Sept. 21. Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana is expected to attend.

Eni holds board meeting to approve 2019 interim dividend.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on FY results released on July 31.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25.

Rome, Italian President Mattarella meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends Fratelli d’Italia party festival (0930 GMT).

Varenna, conference “From urban planning to territorial government. Cultural values, economic growth, public infrastructure and citizen protection” continues (0730 GMT); ends on Sept. 21. State auditor President Angelo Buscema expected to attend.

Milan, conference organised by Bocconi University in honour of Italian economist Francesco Giavazzi with public session on economic policies at a time of low interest rates and high public debts, with economists Alberto Alesina, Olivier Blanchard, Stanley Fisher (1530 GMT).

Treviso, ISTAT starts 5th edition of ‘Festival of statistics and demography’ with Veneto Region Governor Luca Zaia, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo, Bank of Italy Deputy General Director Daniele Franco; ends on Sept. 22.

Banca Carige holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve capital increase (0830 GMT).

Juventus holds board meeting on FY results.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 21

Rome, European Parliament President David Sassoli interviewed at at “Unica, Labor Day” (1700 GMT).

Foggia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends inauguration ceremony of ECB accredited company for the production of special security cards Valoridicarta SpA (15,00).

Varenna, conference “From urban planning to territorial government. Cultural values, economic growth, public infrastructure and citizen protection” ends (0715 GMT). Expected attendees include Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni.

Valdagno, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli attend annual general assembly of Confindustria Vicenza (0830 GMT).

Lecce, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, trade union CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini, Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia attending annual conference on labor.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22

Lecce, confrontation between Prime Minsiter Giuseppe Conte and trade union CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini (1000 GMT).

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 26.

Milan, “Italian Energy Summit” starts (0715 GMT); ends on Sept. 24. Expected attendees include European Commission representative Claudia Canevari, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, Erg CEO Luca Bettonte, Terna CEO Pier Francesco Zanizzi, A2A CEO Luca Valerio Camerano, TAP AG Managing Director Luca Schieppati, Enel X unit CEO Francesco Venturini.

Milan, Assogestioni expected to release August fund flows data.

Milan, “Milano Moda Donna Spring/Summer 2020” fashion shows end.

FTSE Indexes quarterly revision effective as of today.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

Rome, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends ‘Cybertech Europe’ event (0700 GMT).

Milan, “Italian Energy Summit” ends (0730 GMT); Snam CFO Alessandra Pasini expected to attend.

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange presents ExtraMot PRO with President Andrea Sironi (0830 GMT).

Italmobiliare starts trading on STAR segment.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti speaks in videoconference at “Technology Forum Life Science 0219” (0700 GMT).

EssilorLuxottica holds ‘Capital Market Day’ in London.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 26

ISTAT releases July and August non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Iren presents industrial plan (0830 GMT).

Lido di Venezia, Banca Ifis holds annual “NPL Meeting 2019”; ends on Sept. 27 (1200 GMT).

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27

ISTAT releases September consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Sesa trades ex-dividend of 0.63 euro per share.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 30

ISTAT releases August employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash September CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Oct. 1, 2019.

Rome, deadline expires for antitrust authority’s proceedings against Telecom Italia over abuse of dominant position in the fibre-optic market.

Milan, conference on “Shareholder Activism and ESG: U.S. and European Perspectives” with Italian Stock Exchange Chairman Andrea Sironi, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola (1230 GMT).

Mediaset holds board meeting on H1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 1

IHS Markit releases September manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases September car sales data (1600 GMT).

September state sector borrowing requirement data.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2

Italiaonline holds extraordinary shareholder meeting on conversion of saving shares into ordinary shares (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 3

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

FRIDAY OCTOBER 4

ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

Capri, EY starts “Digital Summit” (1230 GMT); ends on Oct. 6.

Salini Impregilo holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase (0800 GMT).

Zucchi ends takeover offer on its savings shares (1530 GMT).

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5

Capri, EY continues “Digital Summit” (0730 GMT); ends on Oct. 6. Expected attendees include Sky Chief Executive Continental Europe Andrea Zappia, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, state broadcaster RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 6

Capri, EY “Digital Summit” ends (0730 GMT).

MONDAY OCTOBER 7

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

ISTAT releases retail sales August data (0800 GMT).

OECD releases August composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 11.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Milan, Bank of Italy Milan headquarter Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti delivers opening remarks at a conference on money laundering (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

ISTAT releases industrial output August data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 11

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Moody’s Milan Banking Conference ON “Mounting Risks in the Age of Transformation” with Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Bank of Italy representative Alessio De Vincenzo (0700 GMT).

Milan, Assiom Forex starts XVII PANEuropean Banking Meeting’s conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets” (1300 GMT); ends on Oct. 12. Expected attendees include European Commission representative Mario Nava.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti starts annual forum on agriculture and eating; ends on Oct. 12.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 12

Milan, Assiom Forex ends XVII Pan-European Banking Meeting conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets”.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti ends annual forum on agriculture and eating.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 15

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Verona, “NPL & UTP” conference.

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato deadline to present binding and final offer for Alitalia.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16

ISTAT releases August sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and September CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi holds extraordianry shareholders’ meeting on merger with ASTM (0900 GMT).

ASTM holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on merger with SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi (1400 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 17

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Milan, Bocconi University and Bank of France hold ‘Call for Papers’ on “Using Alternative Datasets for Macro Analysts and Monetary Policy” (to Oct. 18).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 22

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 25.

Milan, hearing on the merits of the appeal against Simon Fiduciaria requesting the cancellation of two Mediaset shareholder meeting resolutions of June 2018.

Milan Stock Exchange starts “STAR Conference” in London; ends on Oct. 23.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23

Milan Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference” in London.

Snam holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Saipem (press release on Oct. 24), Technogym (revenues).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 24

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Saipem releases Q3 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Eni (press release on Oct. 25), Moncler followed by conference call, Maire Tecnimont.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25

Ratings agency S&P Global reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

Eni releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27

Italy, Europe, back to winter time (GMT +1).

MONDAY OCTOBER 28

Milan, Assogestioni expected to release September fund flow data.

Mediobanca holds annual general meeting.

Esautomotion of 0.025 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (interim 2018 dividend of 0.025 euro per share on April 29, 2019).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 29

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Pirelli, Cerved Group followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30

ISTAT releases October consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and Q3 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Tenaris, Amplifon followed by conference call (afternoon), Piaggio followed by conference call.

EssilorLuxottica holds board meeting on Q3 sales.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash October CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (1100 GMT).

Tenaris holds conference call on Q3 results.

Board meetings on Q3 results: FCA followed by conference call, Recordati, Banca Generali.