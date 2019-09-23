DIARY - Italy to October 31

Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

Rome, European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies EU Policies committees (1230 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Economic growth and financial innovation” with Economy Ministry representative Stefano Scalera (1450 GMT).

Rome, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends ‘Cybertech Europe’ event (0700 GMT).

Milan, “Italian Energy Summit” ends (0730 GMT); Snam CFO Alessandra Pasini expected to attend.

Milan, Milan Stock Exchange presents ExtraMot PRO with President Andrea Sironi (0830 GMT).

Milan, BlackRock Italian unit holds news conference on “The value of sustainable investments” (0800 GMT).

Italmobiliare starts trading on STAR segment.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Milan, Assogestioni releases August fund flows data.

Treasury sells 1.0-1.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due June 29, 2021 and 250-500 million euros 2.55% BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Tesoro offre 1-1,5 miliardi 11° tranche Ctz 2 anni scadenza 29/6/2021 e 250-500 milioni 30° tranche Btpei 30 anni scadenza 15/9/2041, cedola 2,55%.

Milan, Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti speaks in videoconference at “Technology Forum Life Science 0219” (0700 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Markets and Rules, how fintech is changing” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director Alessandra Perrazzelli, market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca (0730 GMT).

Bari, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Daniele Franco gives speech on “Sovereign debt: history and policy of our public debt” (0830 GMT).

Milan, conference to present how small- and medium-sized companies deals with environment, social and governance, with Italian Stock Exchange Chairman Andrea Sironi, Credit Suisse Italian unit CEO Giorgio Vio (1200 GMT).

EssilorLuxottica holds ‘Capital Market Day’ in London (1230 GMT).

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 26

ISTAT releases July and August non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Iren presents industrial plan (0830 GMT).

Lido di Venezia, Banca Ifis holds annual “NPL Meeting 2019”; ends on Sept. 27 (1200 GMT).

Autogrill holds board meeting on revenues as of Aug. 31, 2019.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27

ISTAT releases September consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Rome, conference on “Improving work-life balance: opportunities and risk coming from digitalization” with Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone (0700 GMT).

Lido di Venezia, Banca Ifis ends annual “NPL Meeting 2019”; main conference “Run the industry” with Banca Ifis CEO Luciano Colombini, UniCredit official Jose Brena, Credito Fondiario Managing Director Iacopo De Francisco, doValue CEO Andrea Mangoni, Economy Ministry representative Stefano Campiello, Intrum Italian unit Chairman Giovanni Gilli, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena official Lucia Savarese, Prelios Group CEO Riccardo Serrini (0700 GMT).

Siena, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo attends conference (0830 GMT).

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28

Lanciano, second of three-day economic conference with Bank of Italy Gorvernor Ignazio Visco (0800 GMT); ends on Sept. 29.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 29

Lanciano, last day of economic conference, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano delivers closing address (0800 GMT).

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 30

ISTAT releases August employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash September CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Oct. 1, 2019.

Rome, deadline expires for antitrust authority’s proceedings against Telecom Italia over abuse of dominant position in the fibre-optic market.

Milan, conference on “Shareholder Activism and ESG: U.S. and European Perspectives” with Italian Stock Exchange Chairman Andrea Sironi, Snam CEO Marco Alvera, Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola (1230 GMT).

Mediaset holds board meeting on H1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 1

IHS Markit releases September manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases September car sales data (1600 GMT).

September state sector borrowing requirement data.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo starts his visit to Italy; ends on Oct. 4.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2

Italiaonline holds extraordinary shareholder meeting on conversion of saving shares into ordinary shares (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 3

IHS Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

Milan, employers’ association Lombardy region body Assolombarda holds general assembly public session with President Carlo Bonomi presenting report, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, employers’ association Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0830 GMT); followed by news conference (1000 GMT).

FRIDAY OCTOBER 4

ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

Capri, EY starts “Digital Summit” (1230 GMT); ends on Oct. 6.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ends his visit to Italy.

Salini Impregilo holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase (0800 GMT).

Zucchi ends takeover offer on its savings shares (1530 GMT).

SATURDAY OCTOBER 5

Capri, EY continues “Digital Summit” (0730 GMT); ends on Oct. 6. Expected attendees include Sky Chief Executive Continental Europe Andrea Zappia, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, state broadcaster RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 6

Capri, EY “Digital Summit” ends (0730 GMT).

MONDAY OCTOBER 7

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in September (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 10.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

ISTAT releases retail sales August data (0800 GMT).

OECD releases August composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 11.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Milan, Bank of Italy Milan headquarter Director Giuseppe Sopranzetti delivers opening remarks at a conference on money laundering (1300 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

ISTAT releases industrial output August data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 11

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Milan, Moody’s Milan Banking Conference ON “Mounting Risks in the Age of Transformation” with Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Bank of Italy representative Alessio De Vincenzo (0700 GMT).

Milan, Assiom Forex starts XVII PANEuropean Banking Meeting’s conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets” (1300 GMT); ends on Oct. 12. Expected attendees include European Commission representative Mario Nava.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti starts annual forum on agriculture and eating; ends on Oct. 12.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 12

Milan, Assiom Forex ends XVII Pan-European Banking Meeting conference on “Action Plan 2019 for a sustainable and responsible union of capital markets”.

Cernobbio, Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti ends annual forum on agriculture and eating.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 15

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Verona, “NPL & UTP” conference.

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato deadline to present binding and final offer for Alitalia.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16

ISTAT releases August sales and orders data (0800 GMT) and September CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi holds extraordianry shareholders’ meeting on merger with ASTM (0900 GMT).

ASTM holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on merger with SIAS-Societa Iniziative Autostradali e Servizi (1400 GMT).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 17

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Milan, Bocconi University and Bank of France hold ‘Call for Papers’ on “Using Alternative Datasets for Macro Analysts and Monetary Policy” (to Oct. 18).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 22

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 25.

Milan, hearing on the merits of the appeal against Simon Fiduciaria requesting the cancellation of two Mediaset shareholder meeting resolutions of June 2018.

Milan Stock Exchange starts “STAR Conference” in London; ends on Oct. 23.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23

Milan Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference” in London.

Snam holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q3 results: Saipem (press release on Oct. 24), Technogym (revenues).

THURSDAY OCTOBER 24

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 29.

Juventus holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

Mediobanca holds board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

Saipem releases Q3 results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Eni (press release on Oct. 25), Moncler followed by conference call, Maire Tecnimont.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25

Ratings agency S&P Global reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

Eni releases Q3 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27

Italy, Europe, back to winter time (GMT +1).

MONDAY OCTOBER 28

Milan, Assogestioni expected to release September fund flow data.

Mediobanca holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

Esautomotion of 0.025 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (interim 2018 dividend of 0.025 euro per share on April 29, 2019).

TUESDAY OCTOBER 29

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Campari Group followed by conference call, Pirelli, Cerved Group followed by conference call.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30

ISTAT releases October consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and Q3 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Board meetings on Q3 results: Tenaris, Amplifon followed by conference call (afternoon), Piaggio followed by conference call.

EssilorLuxottica holds board meeting on Q3 sales.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash October CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (1100 GMT).

Tenaris holds conference call on Q3 results.

Board meetings on Q3 results: FCA followed by conference call, Recordati, Banca Generali.