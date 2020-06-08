Italy court cancels Diasorin's deal with Lombardy hospital for coronavirus test

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court canceled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and the Policlinico San Matteo hospital for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The deal, part of a broader push to set up widespread testing system, had been challenged in court by Diasorin’s rival Technogenetics. The court said that the agreement had been reached without a public procedure, giving Diasorin a competitive advantage over other industry players. It added that it would send the documents of the proceedings to Italy’s audit court to assess any possible damage to the State’s accounts. (Reporting by Alfredo Faieta, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)