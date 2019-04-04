Italy's Di Maio says not seeking to replace economy minister

ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday dismissed newspaper reports that he was seeking to replace Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Tria, a 70-year-old academic who is not a member of either of the ruling parties - the right-wing League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement - has often struggled to get along with his political backers.

In an interview with broadcaster Canale5 Di Maio, who is leader of the 5-Star Movement, reiterated that the government will not pass any additional deficit cutting measures or a wealth tax in order to counter the effect of an economic slowdown on public accounts.