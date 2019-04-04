Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 4, 2019 / 7:29 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's Di Maio says not seeking to replace economy minister

1 Min Read

ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday dismissed newspaper reports that he was seeking to replace Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

Tria, a 70-year-old academic who is not a member of either of the ruling parties - the right-wing League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement - has often struggled to get along with his political backers.

In an interview with broadcaster Canale5 Di Maio, who is leader of the 5-Star Movement, reiterated that the government will not pass any additional deficit cutting measures or a wealth tax in order to counter the effect of an economic slowdown on public accounts.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below