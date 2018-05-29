FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Constancio tells Italy: read the rules on cenbank support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Any intervention by the European Central Bank to help Italy in the event of liquidity problems must “serve the fulfillment of our mandate” and follow “certain conditions”, ECB’s outgoing Vice-President Vitor Constancio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“Italy knows the rules. They might want to read them again,” Constancio told Spiegel magazine in an interview, according to a pre-release, when asked if the central bank would intervene in the case of an emergency and rescue Italy from an insolvency.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel

