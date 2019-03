MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy would benefit from a new round of cheap funds offered by the European Central Bank, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday, adding that a budget correction cannot solve the issue of high public debt.

“Italy would benefit from a new form of liquidity financing and the issue is being discussed at the moment,” he told an event in Milan. (Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Alessia Pe, editing by Agnieszka Flak )