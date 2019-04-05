Italy's Tria says all bank savers will be reimbursed respecting law

BUCHAREST, April 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will reimburse all savers who suffered losses in bank collapses as soon as possible but in line with the law, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday.

The Italian government on Thursday failed to approve a planned decree to reimburse the savers, as a rift deepened between Economy Minister Tria and the League and 5-Star ruling parties nL8N21M613.

On his way into a Eurogroup meeting in Bucharest, Tria said he did not feel under attack by the coalition parties, adding the government “will go ahead without trouble”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)