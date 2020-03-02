Italy to hike deficit goal this week to 2.4% of GDP from 2.2% - sources

ROME, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy will this week raise its 2020 budget deficit goal to 2.4% of national output from the current 2.2% target to fund new measures to help the economy to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, senior officials told Reuters.

The three sources, who asked not to be named, said the target may be reviewed again in April when the cabinet approves new economic and public finance targets in its main annual forecasting document.

The Treasury declined to comment.