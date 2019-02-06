EU Commission to cut Italy 2019 growth forecast to 0.2 pct -Commission source

ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission will slash its 2019 growth forecast for Italy to 0.2 percent from its previous estimate of 1.2 percent given in November, a source at the European Commission said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Ansa news agency.

The Commission is due to publish its new forecasts on Thursday. Italy’s economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter at the end of last year, throwing the country into its third recession in a decade. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)