Italy's Confindustria sees 2019 growth "slightly above zero"

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s economic growth in 2019 will be “slightly above zero”, industry lobby Confindustria said on Friday, after the country tumbled into a third recession in a decade during the second half of last year.

The government has targeted growth of 1 percent for 2019. Gross domestic product fell a quarterly 0.2 percent between October and December of 2018, following a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Thursday.

“The possibility that Italy’s growth (this year) will be slightly above zero is very high,” Confindustria said in a statement.