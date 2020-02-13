Italy's economy to suffer coronavirus impact for at least 2-3 months - economy ministry

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Italian economy will be hurt for at least the next few months by the fallout from the coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of last year, an economy ministry official said on Thursday.

Italian gross domestic product fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the steepest quarterly fall since 2013, and on Thursday the European Commission said the euro zone’s third largest economy would grow this year by just 0.3%.

The economy ministry official said recent leading indicators pointed to a near-term pick-up, but added that the coronavirus “introduces a risk-factor for global growth that will also impact the Italian economy for at least 2-3 months.” (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)