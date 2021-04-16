UPDATE 1-Draghi says Italy's record 160% debt ratio not worrying

* Italy’s debt is proportionally second highest in euro zone

* Draghi says ECB support, low rates mean pressure is off

* Says growth is now seen as key to debt reduction (Recasts, adds quotes, background)

ROME, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s record high public debt is not a worry because low interest rates, central bank support and the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the way markets view debt sustainability, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters the day after Italy hiked its debt forecast this year to a post-war high of 160% of gross domestic product, Draghi said that “viewed with yesterday’s eyes this would be very worrying”.

But the coronavirus has changed everything, the former European Central Bank chief said, with the ECB acting as a backstop for sovereign issuers and the prospect of new European fiscal rules.

“Today’s eyes see things completely differently, the pandemic has made it legitimate to create a lot of debt, it has prompted the ECB’s strategy and driven the behaviour of those who make the rules in Brussels,” Draghi said.

The European Union has suspended its Stability Pact rules governing public finances to allow countries to tackle the coronavirus crisis, and Draghi said that no member states were proposing they should be reinstated in their former terms.

In March, the ECB upped the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to stem a rise in bond yields and keep credit cheap for governments, companies and households impacted by the COVID-19.

Italy’s debt is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after that of Greece.

Draghi said there was broad agreement in the EU that when new fiscal rules are set they should allow countries to gradually reduce their debt levels without hurting their growth prospects.

This would mark a sharp departure from the policy adopted in 2012 when Draghi, as ECB chief, backed a so-called Fiscal Compact toughening rules on borrowing to force rapid debt reduction on highly indebted countries like Italy.

“We have raised debt, we are raising debt and we will continue to raise debt,” Draghi said.

Making a distinction between “good debt and bad debt,” he said that what matters now is that countries use debt for productive investment in order to create growth.

“Growth is the main criterion ... the question becomes whether countries can grow enough to eventually pay back the debt they are creating today.”

The Italian economy is the most chronically sluggish in the euro zone and, adjusted for inflation, has posted no growth since the single currency was created more than two decades ago. (Editing by Catherine Evans)