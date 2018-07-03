Italy's top soccer league worried over ban on advertising of betting

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league on Tuesday expressed “extreme worry” with regards to a ban imposed by the newly-approved “dignity decree” on advertising by betting companies.

The package of measures, passed by the new government on Monday, will limit temporary job contracts and penalise firms moving production offshore but will also prohibit advertising of all forms of gambling.

The Serie A League said in a statement the new rules would create disparity with other European countries and would bring “competitive disadvantages to Italian (soccer) clubs, diverting abroad advertising budgets aimed at (Italian) teams.”

The League estimated that the ban would represent a loss of some 700 million euros to the State coffers.