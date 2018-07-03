FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's top soccer league worried over ban on advertising of betting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league on Tuesday expressed “extreme worry” with regards to a ban imposed by the newly-approved “dignity decree” on advertising by betting companies.

The package of measures, passed by the new government on Monday, will limit temporary job contracts and penalise firms moving production offshore but will also prohibit advertising of all forms of gambling.

The Serie A League said in a statement the new rules would create disparity with other European countries and would bring “competitive disadvantages to Italian (soccer) clubs, diverting abroad advertising budgets aimed at (Italian) teams.”

The League estimated that the ban would represent a loss of some 700 million euros to the State coffers.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.