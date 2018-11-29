Financials
ECB expects budget deal between Italy and EU: de Guindos

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank expects that Italy will eventually adhere to EU spending rules and reach a deal with the European Commission in their standoff over spending, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“If you start to apply expansionary fiscal policy... markets start to penalize Italian government bonds,” de Guindos told a news conference. “What you gain in terms of fiscal expansion for the real economy, can be lost in terms of funding.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

