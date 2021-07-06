Italy Economy Minister sees strong Q2 GDP, full-year growth of at least 5%

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - The Italian economy probably grew by around 2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday, citing the ministry’s internal estimates.

In a speech to Italy’s banking association, Franco said full year gross domestic product growth would come in at 5% or higher, reiterating previous comments by other ministers, following the record 1.8% contraction last year.

He said the government’s economic policy will remain expansionary in order to get GDP back on the growth trend it was on before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.