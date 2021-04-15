Italy cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.5% from 6.0% - source

ROME, April 15 (Reuters) - Italy has revised down its 2021 forecast for this year’s economic growth to 4.5% from a 6.0% projection made in September last year, a government source told Reuters.

The new forecast is contained in the Treasury’s annual Economic and Financial Document which the cabinet reviewed at a meeting on Thursday.

The DEF contains new multi-year targets for the budget deficit and public debt, which are expected to be announced shortly. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)