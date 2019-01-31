Italy's answer to recession must be public investment - Econ Minister

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday said the country’s response its decline into recession in the second half of last year must be to increase public investment, adding that all European Union countries should seek to bolster growth.

“The response cannot but be to accelerate the public investment programme foreseen by the government,” Tria said in a statement. “Considering the interdependence of the European economies, I hope that the goal pursued by other EU countries will be to push for growth amid the economic slowdown.”

Tria also said the gross domestic product figures released earlier on Thursday, which showed a 0.2 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2018, “are not hurting the financial markets’ recovery of confidence in Italian debt”. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)