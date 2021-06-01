Italy Q1 GDP sharply revised up to 0.1% q/q vs prelim -0.4% as inventories and investments rise

June 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy grew by 0.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months due to higher investments and inventories, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Tuesday, sharply raising a preliminary estimate of -0.4%.

On a year-on-year basis, first quarter gross domestic product was revised up to show a 0.8% decline, compared with the -1.4% printout in ISTAT’s flash estimate on April 30.

The unusually strong revisions increase the possibility that Mario Draghi’s government can reach its full year growth forecast of 4.5%, following the 8.9% collapse last year when the economy was hobbled by coronavirus lockdowns.

The fourth quarter of 2020 was confirmed at -1.8% quarter-on-quarter, but the year-on-year rate was changed to -6.5% from -6.6% previously reported.

The 8.9% economic contraction last year was Italy’s steepest recession since World War Two, taking its inflation-adjusted GDP level back to where it stood in the late 1990s.

The breakdown of GDP components in the first quarter showed that inventory accumulation and investments were the drivers of the marginal economic growth, contributing 0.8 percentage points and 0.7 points respectively to the growth rate.

Domestic demand excluding inventories contributed -0.1 points, while trade flows subtracted 0.6 points as exports showed a marginal quarter-on-quarter decline, while imports rose.

Draghi began lifting COVID-19 restrictions in April following a steady decline in new infections, and sees growth progressively strengthening during this year as the economy returns to normal operating conditions.

ISTAT gave the following details on contributions to quarterly growth for the first quarter of this year and the fourth quarter of 2020.

PERCENTAGE POINT CONTRIBUTIONS TO Q/Q GROWTH

Q1 Q4 2020 Final domestic demand -0.1 -1.2 -Final national consumpton -0.7 -1.3 -Consumer spending -0.7 -1.6 -Government spending -0.1 0.3 -Gross Fixed Investment 0.7 0.1 Inventory Changes 0.8 0.4 Net Exports -0.6 -1.0 GDP 0.1 -1.8

