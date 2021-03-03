Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-Italy Q4 GDP falls 1.9% q/q as domestic demand slumps

 (Refiles to correct date and fix incomplete data table)
    ROME, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy shrank 1.9% in the
fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months,
national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Wednesday, as
coronavirus restrictions weighed on domestic demand.
    ISTAT slightly raised its preliminary estimate of a 2.0%
fall in gross domestic product, issued on Feb. 2.
    On a year-on-year basis, fourth quarter GDP was confirmed at
-6.6%.
    The third quarter, covering summer months in which COVID
restrictions were largely lifted, was revised to show a 15.9%
quarter-on-quarter rise and a 5.2% year-on-year drop. These were
previously reported at 16.0% and -5.1% respectively.
    Earlier this week ISTAT reported that over the whole of 2020
GDP shrank by 8.9%, its steepest contraction since World War
Two, taking Italy's inflation-adjusted GDP level back to where
it stood in the late 1990s. 
    The breakdown of GDP components in the fourth quarter showed
consumer spending fell 2.7% quarter-on-quarter while government
spending rose 1.5% and investments edged up 0.2%.
    Overall, domestic demand net of inventories subtracted 1.3%
from GDP.
    Imports rose 5.4%, easily outweighing a 1.3% increase in
exports.
    Looking ahead, Rome officially forecasts a rebound of 6%
this year, although analysts say this will have to be revised
down as the ongoing COVID-19 emergency continues to blight
economic prospects.
    ISTAT gave the following details on contributions to
quarterly growth for the third and fourth quarters of last year.
 
    
 PERCENTAGE POINT CONTRIBUTIONS TO Q/Q GROWTH
 
                                      Q4               Q3
 Final domestic demand               -1.3             13.1
 Final national consumption          -1.3              8.3
 Consumer spending                   -1.6              7.9
 Government spending                  0.3              0.4
 Gross Fixed Investment               0.0              4.8
 Inventory Changes                    0.3             -1.7
 Net Exports                         -1.0              4.4
 GDP                                 -1.9             15.9    

 (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle)
