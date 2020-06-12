Italy may cut -8% 2020 GDP forecast - economy minister

ROME, June 12 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday Italy’s economic contraction this year may be worse than the 8% decline currently forecast by the government.

The Bank of Italy has forecast Italian gross domestic product to fall by 9.2% and the European Commission projects -9.5%, as the economy buckles under the impact of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a forum organised by Goldman Sachs, Gualtieri said that even though data for April and May had been broadly as the government anticipated and a recovery was now expected, some sectors would struggle for longer.

“We may revise to the downside”, he said, in reference to the government’s GDP forecast.