MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that the government should introduce a minimum hourly wage of 9 euros before taxes to help underpaid workers.

“The measure is meant for gardeners, drivers, waiters, cooks, pizza makers, night guards, receptionists and many others,” Di Maio said in a post on Facebook. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; editing by Valentina Za)