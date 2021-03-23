Italy expects COVID curbs to be lifted in May and June - minister

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Tuesday he expected Italy to be able to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions in May and June, as vaccinations accelerate and warmer weather arrives.

Speaking at an online conference organised by Bloomberg, Franco also said he expected Italy’s gross domestic product to “fall slightly” in the first quarter from the previous three months, before recovering in Q2 and accelerating over the second half of the year.

Economic support measures for Italy’s battered economy could be phased out towards the end of this year, Franco forecast. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, Editing by Crispian Balmer)