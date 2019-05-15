Italy's Tria says markets jitters unjustified as budget goals stand

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy is working to meet budget goals set by the government and recent fluctuations in the country’s debt costs are unwarranted, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday. “Market jitters ... are unjustified ... but understandable ahead of this important European (parliamentary) election”, Tria said in a statement.

“Unjustified because the government’s fiscal targets are those proposed by the government itself ... (which) is working to meet those targets while supporting growth and employment.”

Comments by deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini about breaking EU budget rules if necessary to spur jobs have sent Italian bond yields sharply higher this week.