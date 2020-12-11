Italy Oct industry output rebounds slightly more than expected after Sept drop

ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was stronger than expected in October, rising 1.3% month-on-month after a steep decline in September, data showed on Friday.

A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 1.0% rise.

National statistics bureau ISTAT revised September’s data to show a 5.1% monthly fall, previously reported at -5.6%.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output was down 2.1% in October, a 20th straight decline, following an 4.9% fall in September. That was revised from an originally reported -5.1%.

In the three months to October, industrial output in the euro zone’s third largest economy was up 11.7% compared with the May-to-July period, reflecting a rebound in activity after a lockdown in the spring to try to curb coronavirus infections.

In October, output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods all showed month-on-month increases, partly offset by decline for energy products.

Italian gross domestic product rebounded a stronger-than-expected 15.9% in the third quarter, following the steep falls of the first two quarters due to the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the recovery looks set to peter out in the fourth quarter due to new curbs on business imposed to try to stem a renewed surge in the pandemic.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party forecasts a full-year 2020 GDP decline of 9%.

Italian industrial output fell by around a quarter during a steep double dip recession between 2008 and 2013.

It regained only a small part of that during a modest recovery in the subsequent years, which has now been shattered by the coronavirus emergency.

ISTAT gave the following details.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OCT SEPT AUG Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) 1.3 -5.1r 7.1r Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -2.1 -4.9r -0.3 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -5.1 -1.9r -0.3 NOTE: BASE 2015=100. (r) indicates revised figures.

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in October: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods 0.7 Investment goods 2.6 Intermediate goods 1.3 Energy goods -3.0

Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT