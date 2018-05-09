Italy March retail sales fall 0.2 pct m/m -Istat

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in March from the previous month, following an upwardly revised gain of 0.7 percent in February, data showed on Wednesday.

National statistics institute Istat reported that sales rose 2.9 percent in unadjusted year-on-year terms, following on from an upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in February.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which rose 0.9 percent in March from the year earlier, based on Italy’s EU-harmonised index.

ISTAT gave the following data:

March Feb Jan

Mth/Mth change* -0.2 0.7r -0.5

Yr/yr change** 2.9 0.1r -0.6r

Food sales (m/m) 0.6 1.0r 0.2

Non-food sales (m/m) -0.7 0.4r -1.0r

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)