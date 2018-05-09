FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2018 / 8:11 AM / in 2 hours

Italy March retail sales fall 0.2 pct m/m -Istat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in March from the previous month, following an upwardly revised gain of 0.7 percent in February, data showed on Wednesday.

National statistics institute Istat reported that sales rose 2.9 percent in unadjusted year-on-year terms, following on from an upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in February.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which rose 0.9 percent in March from the year earlier, based on Italy’s EU-harmonised index.

ISTAT gave the following data:

March Feb Jan

Mth/Mth change* -0.2 0.7r -0.5

Yr/yr change** 2.9 0.1r -0.6r

Food sales (m/m) 0.6 1.0r 0.2

Non-food sales (m/m) -0.7 0.4r -1.0r

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

r=revised (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.