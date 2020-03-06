Italy retail sales flat m/m in Jan after Dec increase

ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales were flat in January from the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, following a 0.5% increase in December. Sales rose 1.4% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in January, ISTAT said, following a 0.8% rise the previous month, which revised from an originally reported +0.9%. The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 0.4% in January from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP). ISTAT gave the following data: JAN DEC NOV Mth/Mth change* 0.0 0.5 -0.2 Yr/yr change** 1.4 0.8r 1.0 Food sales (m/m) 0.8 -0.1 0.0r Non-food sales (m/m) -0.4 0.8 -0.2 *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)