Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2020 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy retail sales flat m/m in Jan after Dec increase

1 Min Read

    ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales were flat in
January from the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT
reported on Friday, following a 0.5% increase in December.
    Sales rose 1.4% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in January,
ISTAT said, following a 0.8% rise the previous month, which 
revised from an originally reported +0.9%.
    The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted
for consumer prices, which increased 0.4% in January from the
year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).
    
    ISTAT gave the following data:
    
                                JAN     DEC     NOV  
    Mth/Mth change*             0.0     0.5    -0.2  
    Yr/yr change**              1.4     0.8r    1.0  
    Food sales (m/m)            0.8    -0.1     0.0r  
    Non-food sales (m/m)       -0.4     0.8    -0.2  
    
    *seasonally adjusted
    **unadjusted
    r=revised

 (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below