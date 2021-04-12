Italy prepares new 40 bln euros economic stimulus package - source

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is preparing a new stimulus package worth around 40 billion euros ($47.60 billion) to support its coronavirus-battered economy, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The extra borrowing will probably push this year’s budget deficit above 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 9.5% in 2020 when the economy shrank by 8.9% as a result of the coronavirus curbs, a government source told Reuters last week. ($1 = 0.8403 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Angelo Amante, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)