Italy says economy showed encouraging signs in early 2019

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy showed encouraging signs in the first two months of this year, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, he added that the government’s forecast for economic growth of 0.2 percent this year reflected expectations for a slight recovery in the first half of 2019, followed by a stronger pick-up.

Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in the third and fourth quarters of last year, putting the euro zone’s third largest economy into a technical recession. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Mark Bendeich)

