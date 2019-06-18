Italy's Tria says can avoid EU disciplinary action on deficit

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy can avoid disciplinary action from the European Commission over its spending plans by sticking to its current budget deficit target but Rome will need to cut spending rather than hike taxes, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday.

“We are going to have the commitments approved by parliament,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

"For the next year, we have to indicate which of the instruments (to use)," he said, adding he preferred cutting spending rather than raising taxes to meet a budget deficit target of around 2.1% of GDP.