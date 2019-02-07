UPDATE 1-Tria says Italy not in "real" recession, sees no need for mini-budget

(Adds Tria comments, background)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday played down Italy’s economic difficulties, saying growth had stalled, partly due to temporary factors, but it was wrong to say the country was in a recession.

Italian gross domestic product fell in the last two quarters of 2018 and the European Commission predicted on Thursday that growth this year would be just 0.2 percent against a 1.2 percent forecast it made last November.

“For now we can talk about a setback rather than a real recession,”, Tria told parliament, adding however that indicators showed that Italy was facing “growing difficulty in maintaining previous output levels”.

Tria said Brussels’ forecast for such a weak 2019 was mainly due to a negative statistical carryover effect from 2018.

He added that the slump in the fourth quarter, when GDP fell 0.2 percent, was affected by a sharp decline in the car sector connected with newly introduced emissions standards. He said he expected growth to recover gradually during this year.

Tria reiterated that the government had no plans to adopt corrective measures to rein in the budget deficit, which is targeted at 2.04 percent of GDP this year.

Any deterioration in the deficit would be due to the economic slowdown, Tria said, meaning that the structural deficit, which strips out the effect of growth fluctuations, would remain unchanged.

The borrowing target was agreed after a long tussle with the European Commission, which had rejected Italy’s original plan for a more expansionary budget and a 2.4 percent deficit.

However, the 2.04 percent goal was based on an assumption of economic growth of 1 percent which now looks highly unrealistic. Tria said the structural deficit, not the headline one, was what counted in Italy’s deal with Brussels.

Tria stressed the importance of infrastructure projects to help growth, saying “we must reopen public works quickly” to avoid giving “mixed signals to investors”.

The opposition jeered his remarks, which come as the two ruling parties, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, are at loggerheads over the future of a high-speed rail link to France.

The League is in favour of the plan, known as the TAV, which will involve a 36-mile (58 km) tunnel through the Alps, while 5-Star wants to block it. (Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)