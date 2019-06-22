Italy must respect its fiscal targets to keep market confidence - Visco

ROME, June 22 (Reuters) - Italy needs to respect its fiscal targets if it wants to retain the confidence of investors over its capacity to repay its debt, Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco said on Saturday, as Rome is facing a budget tussle with Brussels.

“Surely, trust in Italy also depends on the ability to meet targets and not to change them,” said Visco at a conference in Venice adding that “trust in public debt (reimbursement) must be sought with every effort”.