Bank of Italy sees economic growth close to 1.5 pct in 2019
November 7, 2017 / 10:21 AM

Bank of Italy sees economic growth close to 1.5 pct in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy could grow by around 1.5 percent in 2018 and 2019, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Luigi Signorini said on Tuesday, supporting the government’s most recent forecasts.

Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth started picking up late last year after a long slump, and the government now forecasts 1.5 percent growth in 2017 and the two following years. This would be its fastest growth since 2010.

The government’s forecast for 2018 is “one that we can share, on the basis of the latest information”, Signorini told a Senate hearing in Rome.

“In view of the measures included in the budget, it also looks possible that 2019 growth will not be far from the forecasts,” he added.

Signorini also called on the government not to soften its efforts on pension reform. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
