March 7, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy's Berlusconi ready to support League leader's bid to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is ready to give the leader of eurosceptic partner the League, Matteo Salvini, his support in attempts to form a government, the former Italian prime minister said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

“In full respect of our agreements, we will now loyally support attempts by Salvini to create a government,” Berlusconi said.

“For my part, as leader of FI (Forza Italia) I am here to support him, to guarantee the solidity of the coalition and keep our commitments with the voters,” he said

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League at Sunday’s elections. Their centre-right alliance together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

