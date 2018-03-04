FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

5-Star will be pillar of government if exit polls confirmed - MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement will be central to the next government if exit polls are confirmed from Sunday’s national elections, a prominent lawmaker from the party said.

“We will be a pillar of the legislature,” Alfonso Bonafede, a close ally of 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, said in comments broadcast on La7 television, adding that the early data needed to be read with caution.

Exit polls showed 5-Star as the largest party by a wide margin, although a centre-right coalition including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looked set to win the most seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.