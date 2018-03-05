FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 5, 2018 / 2:50 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

All groups short of majority in Italy's lower house - seat projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was set to get the most seats of any party in the lower house of parliament, but fall short of a majority, after a national election on Sunday, according to a vote projection released by RAI state TV.

According to the projection, which was based on votes counted as of 0230 GMT on Monday, the movement founded as a protest party in 2009 could expect to get 216-236 seats in the 630-seat lower house.

A centre-right coalition was tipped to get 248-268 seats, including 122-132 seats for the far-right League and 94-104 seats for Forza Italia (Go Italy!) of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In third place behind 5-Star and the centre-right bloc was a centre-left coalition dominated by the ruling Democratic Party (PD), on track to take 107-127 seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.