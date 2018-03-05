Italy vote projection sees 5-Star on 34.1 pct in lower house

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is on track to win 34.1 percent of the vote in the lower house chamber of deputies from Sunday’s national election, according to an initial projection based on early vote counting.

The projection by pollsters Tecne for the Mediaset TV channel, which is based on a count of a sample of votes, gave a centre-right coalition 34.8 percent.

Within the coalition, the anti-immigrant League was seen leading, with 15.8 percent, ahead of its right-wing ally, former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which was projected to get 13.9 percent.

The ruling Democratic Party was projected to get 18.1 percent in the lower house. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)