March 4, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Italy vote projection sees 5-Star on 33 pct in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is on track to win 33.1 percent of the vote in the upper house Senate from Sunday’s national election, according to an initial projection based on early vote counting.

5-Star is more than 14 points ahead of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) in second place on 18.7 percent, according to the projection by pollster SWG for La 7 television channel.

The far-right Lega, with 17.3 percent, is ahead of its more moderate coalition partner, Forza Italia (Go Italy!), on 14.1 percent.

The centre-right bloc as a whole, including smaller coalition partners, is seen with 36.6 percent.

The projection points to better results for both 5-Star and the League than were indicated by exit polls issued immediately after voting ended. (Reporting By Gavin Jones Editing by Mark Bendeich)

