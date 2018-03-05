Italy's League boss says markets should not fear centre-right govt

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - The head of the anti-immigration League, which emerged from Italy’s elections as the largest party in the centre right, said on Monday that the grouping would be able to govern and that markets had no reason to fear.

“We have right and duty to govern,” Matteo Salvini told a news conference.

“The euro was, is and remains a mistake,” he said, adding however that holding a referendum over Italy’s continued participation in the single currency was “unthinkable”.

He said his party, which won about 18 percent of the vote, would be willing to talk to all parties but indicated it would not take part in a “minestrone” soup coalition, apparently referring to a broad coalition government.

The four-party, centre-right grouping looks set to win about 37 percent of the vote. The League has overtaken former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy (Go Italy!) party as the largest in the coalition. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Mark Bendeich)