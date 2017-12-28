FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 1:53 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Italy PM to meet president ahead of dissolution of parliament -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet with President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday in the first formal step ahead of the dissolution of parliament which is necessary before an election can be called, a government source told Reuters.

Gentiloni will go to the president’s palace at 1500 local time (1400 GMT), said the source, who asked not to be named.

After the meeting with Gentiloni, Mattarella is expected to summon the speakers of the two houses and then dissolve parliament. Gentiloni’s cabinet will then set the date of the election, which is widely expected to be March 4.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

