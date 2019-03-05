Eni says crane collapses at Italian offshore platform, one missing

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - A crane collapsed at an Italian offshore oil platform run by energy group Eni on Tuesday, injuring two people, with the crane operator still missing, the company said.

The crane was in operation when it toppled from the Barbara F platform, about 60 km off Ancona, hitting a supply vessel and injuring two people aboard before finishing in the sea, Eni said in a short statement. A search and rescue operation was underway to find the missing crane operator, it added.

An Eni spokesperson declined to add further details. (Editing by Mark Bendeich)