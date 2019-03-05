UPDATE 1-Crane collapse at Eni's Italian offshore platform kills one

(Recasts with new Eni statement)

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - One person died and two people were injured when a crane collapsed at an Italian offshore oil platform run by Eni, the oil and gas major said on Tuesday.

The crane was in operation when it toppled from the Barbara F platform, about 60 km (35 miles) off Ancona, hitting a supply vessel and injuring two people aboard before finishing in the sea.

In a short statement, Eni said the body of the crane operator had been identified in the crane cabin, which was lying on the sea floor.

“Eni expresses its profound condolences to the family of the colleague,” it said.

The two people injured aboard the supply vessel were taken to hospital, it said. One was out of danger while the other was still receiving medical care.

