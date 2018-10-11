FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2018 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Esselunga hires Zaoui to assess options including IPO -source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has hired London-based advisory firm Zaoui & Co to assess options including a possible stock market listing, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source was confirming a report in Italian daily Il Messaggero, which said Zaoui would soon contact banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Credit Suisse, Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs over Esselunga’s plans.

It was not immediately possible to reach Esselunga and Zaoui for comment. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi Writing by Valentina Za Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.