Italy's Esselunga hires Zaoui to assess options including IPO -source

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has hired London-based advisory firm Zaoui & Co to assess options including a possible stock market listing, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source was confirming a report in Italian daily Il Messaggero, which said Zaoui would soon contact banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Credit Suisse, Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs over Esselunga’s plans.

It was not immediately possible to reach Esselunga and Zaoui for comment. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi Writing by Valentina Za Editing by Mark Bendeich)