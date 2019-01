MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italian supermarket chain Esselunga said Giuliana and Marina Caprotti, who are core shareholders in the parent company Supermarkets Italiani, have exercised their right to buy the remaining 30 percent in the parent company.

A material portion of the purchase price to be paid by Giuliana and Marina Caprotti may be funded by raising third party financing, the company said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Francesca Landini)