MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday it had placed on review for downgrade the Baa2 long-term issuer rating and the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of Italian supermarket chain Esselunga.

The action follows the announcement that the majority owners of Esselunga’s parent company Supermarkets Italiani had exercised their right to buy the 30 percent they do not own.