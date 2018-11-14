Italy resends 2019 budget to EU with unchanged growth, deficit assumptions, but falling debt

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy re-submitted its draft budget for next year to the European Commission with the same growth and deficit assumptions as the draft rejected last month for breaking European Union rules, but with falling debt, the new draft showed.

EU fiscal rules require highly indebted governments like Italy to cut deficit and debt every year.

Rome stuck to its growth assumptions for 2019, 2020 ad 2021, which the Commission and the IMF see as unrealistically high, and to the headline deficit target for next year of 2.4 percent, up from 1.8 percent Rome expects this year.

But it forecast its public debt would fall, thanks to revenues from privatisation from which Rome wants to get 1 percent of GDP. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)