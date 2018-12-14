Italy's Conte aims at EU budget deal this weekend, says no to lower deficit

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday he hoped to reach a deal with the European Commission this weekend over the country’s revised budget for next year in a bid to avoid a disciplinary procedure. But the Italian government cannot reduce its deficit target below the 2.04 percent of output he offered this week, he told a news conference after a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels. It is unclear if 2.04 percent is low enough for the Commission not to move ahead with the disciplinary steps. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)