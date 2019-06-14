EU approves 5.4 bln euro Italian support for renewable electricity sources

LUXEMBOURG, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved under EU state aid rules a 5.4 billion euro Italian government scheme to support electricity production from renewable sources.

“The measure will contribute to the EU environmental objectives without unduly distorting competition,” the Commission, which is in charge of keeping a level playing field for EU companies, said in a statement.

Italy intends to introduce a new aid measure to support electricity production from renewable sources, such as onshore wind, solar photovoltaic, hydroelectric and sewage gases. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)