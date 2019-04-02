EU states with fiscal room should use resources to spur demand - Italy's PM

ROME, April 2 (Reuters) - European Union member states with sound public finances should increase their investments to stimulate internal demand, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

“EU members with more fiscal room should use those resources for public investment in order to let Europe grow at its full potential and react to the negative (economic trends),” Conte said after meeting EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The OECD forecast on Monday that Italy’s economy would contract by 0.2 percent this year, but the government has said it will adopt a stimulus package to ensure growth remains above zero.