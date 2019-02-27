Italian 2019 debt decline forecast unrealistic -EU Commission

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian public debt is likely to rise this year, rather than fall as forecast by Rome, because Italy is unlikely to record large privatisation revenues in 2019 on which the debt reduction depends, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The comments of the Commission, which is in charge of monitoring the soundness of economic policies of European Union countries, came in a report which called for steps to improve Italian public finances.

“In 2019, the national authorities expect the government debt-to-GDP ratio to decline by 1 percentage point to 130.7 percent, by assuming privatisation proceeds amounting to 1 percent of GDP,” the Commission said.

“However, this assumption appears unrealistic, considering that almost no privatisation proceeds were recorded over 2016-2018 despite the original targets of 0.5 percent of GDP per year,” it said.

The report said that without the assumed privatisation money, Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio was set to remain stable at close to 132 percent if one were to trust Italian government optimistic growth forecasts.

“Considering the downside risks to the government macroeconomic and deficit projections for 2019, it is likely that the government debt-to-GDP ratio will increase up to above 132% this year,” the Commission said.

Italian forecasts of further debt reduction in 2020 were also “subject to significant risks”, the Commission said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)