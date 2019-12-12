Italy won't sign ESM reform unless part of broader package - PM

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy wants changes to a draft reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund and will only sign up to it as part of a broader package of euro zone financial reforms, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday.

Speaking on the margins of a European Union summit, Conte said work still needed to be done on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), in particular regarding collective action clauses governing the restructuring of sovereign debt.

“I have already told the leaders that more work is needed,” Conte told reporters. “Before we do a deal we want an overall vision (of reforms) and parliament will be informed.”